Colombia to play Senegal, Jordan in World Cup warm-ups

Photographers take pictures of the FIFA World Cup trophy during the launch ceremony of the World Cup Trophy Tour in Mexico City February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

(Reuters) - Colombia will play World Cup warm-up matches against Senegal and Jordan in Buenos Aires, home city of their Argentine coach Jose Pekerman, the Colombian Football Federation said on Tuesday.

“On their way to the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, the Colombian national team will play two friendly preparation matches in Buenos Aires against Senegal on Saturday May 31 and Jordan on Friday June 6,” it said on its website (www.fcf.com.co).

The match venues would be announced in the coming days, it added.

Colombia, who are waiting on the recovery of top striker Radamel Falcao, face Greece, Ivory Coast and Japan in Group C at the World Cup finals, which begin on June 12.