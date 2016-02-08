FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Derrick and Montagliani launch bids for CONCACAF top job
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 8, 2016 / 11:05 PM / 2 years ago

Derrick and Montagliani launch bids for CONCACAF top job

Simon Evans

2 Min Read

Dec 6, 2014; Gatineau, Victor Montagliani (centre) attend the official draw for the FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015 at The Canadian Museum of History. Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI (Reuters) - Caribbean Football Union president Gordon Derrick and Canadian Soccer Association president Victor Montagliani both announced on Monday that they will be candidates for president of the troubled regional confederation CONCACAF.

CONCACAF, which governs soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean, has had its last three presidents all indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice as part of their wide-ranging investigation of FIFA that has seen 41 individuals and entities indicted.

Jack Warner of Trinidad and Tobago, who was CONCACAF president from 1990 to 2011, and his successor Jeffrey Webb of the Cayman Islands were both indicted in May while Honduran Alfredo Hawit was arrested in December.

CONCACAF has been without a leader since December and will vote for a new president in May.

Mark Rodriguez of Guyana and Larry Mussenden of Bermuda have also said they will stand in that election.

Montagliani announced he was running in a press release while Antiguan Derrick told Reuters by telephone that he would be standing and issuing his own statement later on Monday.

Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.