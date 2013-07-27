FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Gold Cup finalists United States and Panama
July 27, 2013 / 5:40 PM / 4 years ago

Factbox: Gold Cup finalists United States and Panama

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Key facts on the United States and Panama ahead of their CONCACAF Gold Cup final on Sunday:

UNITED STATES

Coach: Juergen Klinsmann (suspended for match)

Current FIFA world ranking: 22

Previous appearances in Gold Cup final: (8) 1991, 1993, 1998, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011

Gold Cup titles: (4) 1991, 2002, 2005, 2007

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Bill Hamid, Sean Johnson, Nick Rimando; Defenders: DaMarcus Beasley (captain), Tony Beltran, Matt Besler, Edgar Castillo, Omar Gonzalez, Clarence Goodson, Michael Orozco Fiscal, Michael Parkhurst; Midfielders: Kyle Beckerman, Alejandro Bedoya, Joe Corona, Mix Diskerud, Stuart Holden, Brek Shea, Jose Torres; Forwards: Will Bruin, Landon Donovan, Alan Gordon, Eddie Johnson, Chris Wondolowski

Leading scorers in 2013 Gold Cup: Landon Donovan, Chris Wondolowski (5)

Road to the final: Group C: Won 6-1 v Belize; Won 4-1 v Cuba; Won 1-0 v Costa Rica. Quarter-final: Won 5-1 v El Salvador. Semi-final: Won 3-1 v Honduras.

- - -

PANAMA

Coach: Julio Dely Valdes

Current FIFA world ranking: 51

Previous appearances in Gold Cup final: (1) 2005

Gold Cup titles: (0)

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jaime Penedo, Luis Mejia, Alex Rodriguez; Defenders: Leonel Parris, Harold Cummings, Carlos Rodriguez, Roman Torres (captain), Jean Carlos Cedeno, Roderick Miller, Richard Dixon, Roberto Chen; Midfielders: Gabriel Gomez, Marcos Sanchez, Eybir Bonaga, Juan Perez, Jairo Jimenez, Alberto Quintero, Anibal Godoy, Rolando Escobar; Forwards: Blas Perez, Gabriel Torres, Cecilio Waterman, Rolando Blackburn

Leading scorer in 2013 Gold Cup: Gabriel Torres (5)

Road to the final: Group A: Won 2-1 v Mexico; Won 1-0 v Martinique; Drew 0-0 v Canada. Quarter-final: Won 6-1 v Cuba. Semi-final: Won 2-1 v Mexico.

Compiled by Julian Linden,; Editing by Gene Cherry

