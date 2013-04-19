FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S's Gulati elected to FIFA executive committee
April 19, 2013 / 9:30 PM / in 4 years

U.S's Gulati elected to FIFA executive committee

Simon Evans

1 Min Read

U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati speaks at a news conference where Former German soccer star Juergen Klinsmann was named as the new head coach of the United States men's national soccer team in New York, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - United States Soccer Federation (USSF) president Sunil Gulati was elected to FIFA’s executive committee by CONCACAF on Friday, defeating Mexico’s Justino Compean by one vote.

Gulati replaces fellow American Chuck Blazer, whose term had ended and who opted not to stand again after allegations of financial mismanagement at the North and Central American and Caribbean confederation. Blazer denies any wrongdoing.

Compean, president of the Mexican Football Federation, received 17 of the 35 votes available from full FIFA members within CONCACAF at its congress.

Gulati will represent the North American part of CONCACAF within soccer’s world governing body.

As expected, CONCACAF president Jeffrey Webb, a FIFA vice-president, was elected unopposed from the Caribbean region of CONCACAF.

Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Ken Ferris

