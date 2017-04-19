Tigres-Pachuca draw first leg of CONCACAF final 1-1

MONTERREY, Mexico (Reuters) - Hosts Tigres drew 1-1 with Pachuca in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final on Tuesday after Eduardo Vargas missed a penalty that could have given them an advantage in next week's second leg.

Visiting Pachuca got the perfect start when a Raul Lopez free kick from 35 yards out was deflected into the net by Eduardo Vargas after three minutes.

Tigres, defeated finalists last year, equalized after 32 minutes when Ismael Sosa was on hand to tap home after keeper Alfonso Blanco spilled a low cross.

The home team were superior throughout and should have taken the lead in 67 minutes after Erick Gutierrez handled a header just yards from goal.

Although Chilean striker Vargas struck his kick well, it was too near the center of the goal and Blanco did well to parry the ball away.

Tigres continued to dominate though both sides had chances to win the open game at the Estadio Universitario.

"There's still the return leg, unfortunately we couldn't make a difference today but we will go to Pachuca looking to get a result," Sosa told Fox Sports after the game.

The final will now be decided in Pachuca next Tuesday, with the winner representing CONCACAF at the World Club Cup in the United Arab Emirates later this year.