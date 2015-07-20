Panama and Mexico through to Gold Cup semi-finals

Jul 19, 2015; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Mexico midfielder Andres Guardado (18) celebrates with teammates after kicking a penalty kick to score a goal against Costa Rica during stoppage time of the overtime period of a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal match at MetLife Stadium. Mexico won 1-0 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Panama and Mexico advanced to the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup after their matches were forced into extra time and ultimately decided from the penalty spot on Sunday.

Mexico, the champions in 2009 and 2011, advanced to the last four following a controversial 124th minute penalty converted by captain Andres Guardado after Oribe Peralta was bundled over in the box by Costa Rica’s Roy Miller.

Television replays, however, showed minimal contact between the pair when Peralta was attempting a header.

Guardado then slotted the penalty to set up a semi-final against Panama, who reached the Gold Cup final in 2013.

Panama advanced to the last four after goalkeeper Jaime Penedo made the clinching save that allowed the team to outlast Trinidad and Tobago 6-5 in the ninth round of the shootout after their quarter-final had finished locked at 1-1 after extra time.

Luis Tejada scored in the 37th minute for Panama before Kenwyne Jones leveled it in the 54th for the Caribbean side.