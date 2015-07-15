FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dos Santos to return for Mexico in Gold Cup
July 15, 2015 / 2:55 AM / 2 years ago

Dos Santos to return for Mexico in Gold Cup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (Reuters) - Mexico will recall the barely used Giovani Dos Santos for their key Gold Cup match against Trinidad and Tobago, coach Miguel Herrera said on Tuesday.

The Mexicans will qualify for the quarter-final stage if they win or draw Wednesday’s match but face a tough test against the Caribbean side who have won both their games and are already through to the knockout phase.

Herrera’s side could only draw 0-0 with Guatemala on Sunday where Dos Santos played only the last few minutes of the match, but Herrera said the Villareal striker would return to the side and take his place in a new 5-3-2 formation.

“I expect to have some changes for this game, we are going to try something different,” Herrera told reporters.

”It’s not that I have doubts, I am not going to experiment, but I also must take into account the immense internal competition for places that we have.

“The ones that are doing the best are the ones that will take the field and the lads leave me to decide these things.”

Reporting by Arturo Silva; Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

