U.S. coach Klinsmann suspended from Gold Cup Final

U.S. head coach Jurgen Klinsmann coaches his team against Guatemala during their friendly soccer match in San Diego, California July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann has been suspended for the CONCACAF Gold Cup final for showing dissent on the sideline following his side’s 3-1 semi-final victory over Honduras.

The suspension was announced on Friday by the CONCACAF disciplinary committee after it reviewed a report from the referee of the match on Wednesday.

Klinsmann, who had been unhappy with a series of what he perceived as non-calls and hard tackles against his team, was asked to leave the technical area after “showing dissent towards the referee by throwing the ball in a violent manner”.

The U.S. will seek its fifth Gold Cup title when it faces Panama on July 28 in Chicago.

The decision can not be appealed, CONCACAF said.