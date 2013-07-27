FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. coach Klinsmann suspended from Gold Cup Final
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 27, 2013 / 4:40 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. coach Klinsmann suspended from Gold Cup Final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. head coach Jurgen Klinsmann coaches his team against Guatemala during their friendly soccer match in San Diego, California July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann has been suspended for the CONCACAF Gold Cup final for showing dissent on the sideline following his side’s 3-1 semi-final victory over Honduras.

The suspension was announced on Friday by the CONCACAF disciplinary committee after it reviewed a report from the referee of the match on Wednesday.

Klinsmann, who had been unhappy with a series of what he perceived as non-calls and hard tackles against his team, was asked to leave the technical area after “showing dissent towards the referee by throwing the ball in a violent manner”.

The U.S. will seek its fifth Gold Cup title when it faces Panama on July 28 in Chicago.

The decision can not be appealed, CONCACAF said.

Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.