Soccer Football - Chile v Germany - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Final - Saint Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia - July 2, 2017 Germany’s Lars Stindl celebrates scoring their first goal as Chile’s Claudio Bravo looks dejected REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

ST PETERSBURG Germany won the Confederations Cup for the first time when they beat Chile 1-0 in the final on Sunday.

Lars Stindl scored the only goal in the 20th minute from close range after Chile defender Marcelo Diaz gave the ball away on the edge of his own penalty area.

