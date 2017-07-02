I'm fit for Wimbledon, says home favorite Konta after fall
LONDON, England Britain's Johanna Konta says she is fit to play at the Wimbledon Championships after recovering from a heavy fall that forced her to pull out of a warm-up tournament.
ST PETERSBURG Germany won the Confederations Cup for the first time when they beat Chile 1-0 in the final on Sunday.
Lars Stindl scored the only goal in the 20th minute from close range after Chile defender Marcelo Diaz gave the ball away on the edge of his own penalty area.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, England Britain's Johanna Konta says she is fit to play at the Wimbledon Championships after recovering from a heavy fall that forced her to pull out of a warm-up tournament.
LONDON Andy Murray will begin his Wimbledon title defense on Monday after confirming his recovery from a hip injury that has disrupted his preparation for this year's tournament.