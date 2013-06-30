Brazil crush 10-man Spain to win Confederations Cup

Spain's goalkeeper Iker Casillas reacts during their Confederations Cup final soccer match against Brazil at the Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil humbled world and European Champions Spain when they crushed them 3-0 to win the Confederations Cup final on Sunday and end their opponents’ three-year record run of 29 unbeaten competitive matches

Two goals from Fred, one either side of a stunning left-foot shot from Neymar, gave next year’s World Cup hosts their fifth straight win in the competition as they clinched the trophy for a third time in a row.

Spain endured a miserable night with Sergio Ramos missing a penalty early in the second half and Gerard Pique sent off for a lunge on his new Barcelona team mate Neymar after 68 minutes.

Fred put Brazil ahead after two minutes, Neymar added a majestic second just before halftime and the crowd erupted again when Fred made it 3-0 two minutes after the re-start with his fifth goal of the competition.