Brazil crush 10-man Spain to win Confederations Cup
#Sports News
June 30, 2013 / 11:55 PM / in 4 years

Brazil crush 10-man Spain to win Confederations Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's goalkeeper Iker Casillas reacts during their Confederations Cup final soccer match against Brazil at the Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil humbled world and European Champions Spain when they crushed them 3-0 to win the Confederations Cup final on Sunday and end their opponents’ three-year record run of 29 unbeaten competitive matches

Two goals from Fred, one either side of a stunning left-foot shot from Neymar, gave next year’s World Cup hosts their fifth straight win in the competition as they clinched the trophy for a third time in a row.

Spain endured a miserable night with Sergio Ramos missing a penalty early in the second half and Gerard Pique sent off for a lunge on his new Barcelona team mate Neymar after 68 minutes.

Fred put Brazil ahead after two minutes, Neymar added a majestic second just before halftime and the crowd erupted again when Fred made it 3-0 two minutes after the re-start with his fifth goal of the competition.

Reporting by Mike Collett

