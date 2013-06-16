FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Protests mar Confederations Cup for second day
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 16, 2013 / 8:05 PM / in 4 years

Protests mar Confederations Cup for second day

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds as protests marred a second successive day of the Confederations Cup soccer tournament in Brazil on Sunday.

Protesters tried to pass a police blockade outside Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium where Mexico were playing Italy in the tournament, a run-through event for next year’s World Cup finals.

Reuters TV filmed police firing tear gas and rubber bullets at the crowd estimated by local media at around 600 people.

“They were to trying to negotiate with the protesters to retreat, I am a protester,” one man told Reuters TV.

“But they didn’t wait, they came this way, they encircled us and fired tear gas into the crowds without seeing if there were women or children.”

Italy beat Mexico 2-1 in the Group A game.

The protests are ostensibly against the costs of this tournament and the World Cup but people are also angry in Rio about a local issue surrounding the cost of public transport. There were demonstrations around the country last week against public transport costs.

Protests marred the opening day of the tournament on Saturday when around 500 protesters were tear-gassed by police in Brasilia where the hosts were playing Japan.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Mike Collett; Editing by Sonia Oxley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.