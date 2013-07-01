Confederations Cup final facts and figures

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Facts and figures following Brazil’s 3-0 victory over Spain in the Confederations Cup final at the Maracana Stadium on Sunday:

-- Brazil won the Confederations Cup for the third successive tournament following their previous wins over Argentina in 2005 and the United States in 2009. They also won it in 1997 and their four wins in the competition are a record. They are also unbeaten in it for 13 matches since losing a group game to Mexico in Germany in 2005.

-- Brazil stretched their unbeaten run in competitive matches at the Maracana Stadium to 23 games since losing the 1950 World Cup decider 2-1 to Uruguay. In all they have played 28 competitive matches at the stadium, won 21, drawn six and lost one.

-- In all, Brazil have played 57 home competitive matches in various cities since last losing. Their last home competitive defeat was to Peru in Belo Horizonte in a Copa America qualifier in February 1975.

-- Spain’s record unbeaten run of 29 competitive matches ended. Their previous loss was to Switzerland, who beat them 1-0 in their opening match at the 2010 World Cup.

-- It was Spain’s heaviest defeat in a competitive match since Wales beat them 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier in April 1985.

-- Fred’s second minute goal was the fastest Spain had conceded since Joe Jordan of Scotland scored against them in the first minute of a European qualifier in Valencia in February 1975.