CONMEBOL to support Blatter in FIFA election, says source

ASUNCION (Reuters) - The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) will support Sepp Blatter’s re-election as FIFA president in May, a CONMEBOL source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Blatter, who has headed FIFA since 1998, flew into Asuncion on Tuesday to attend CONMEBOL’s congress that will hand its president, Paraguayan Juan Angel Napout, another four-year term.

The source, who asked not to be named, was at CONMEBOL’s executive committee meeting on Tuesday where South America gave Blatter their support as he seeks a fifth term in office.

The Swiss is running against Michael van Praag of the Netherlands, former Portugal great Luis Figo and FIFA Vice President Prince Ali bin al-Hussein of Jordan, who are all expected at the congress.