FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil hammer hapless Haiti 7-1 in Copa America massacre
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 9, 2016 / 2:35 AM / a year ago

Brazil hammer hapless Haiti 7-1 in Copa America massacre

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jun 8, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho (22) celebrates after he scored a goal against the Haiti during the first half of the group play stage of the 2016 Copa America Centenario at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Philippe Coutinho grabbed a hat-trick as Brazil ramped up their Copa America campaign with a resounding 7-1 win over a hapless Haiti on Wednesday.

Renato Augusto scored a brace and substitutes Lucas Lima and Gabriel also goaled for Brazi, while James Marcelin put in Haiti’s consolation goal.

The scoreline -- identical to Brazil’s nightmare 7-1 defeat by Germany in the World Cup semi-final two years ago -- takes Brazil to the top of Group B with four points, ahead of the evening’s second game between Peru and Ecuador.

Coutinho got Brazil off to a positive start in the Camping World stadium with a goal after 14 minutes when he skipped past a defender and hammered home from 20 meters out.

He doubled Brazil’s lead 15 minutes later thanks to Jonas, who was on hand to poke a loose ball across goal and leave the Liverpool player with the simplest of tap-ins.

Jun 8, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho (22) kicks the ball in for a goal against the Haiti during the first half of the group play stage of the 2016 Copa America Centenario at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Renato Augusto made it three in 35 minutes when he rose unmarked to head home a cross from the right.

Although the eight-times Copa America champions appeared to take their foot off the pedal in the second half, they still created chances at will against 74th-ranked Haiti.

Slideshow (5 Images)

Gabriel scored the fourth just 13 minutes after replacing Jonas at half-time and his Santos team mate Lucas Lima nodded home a Dani Alves cross eight minutes later.

Haitian striker Marcelin delighted the Caribbean contingent in the Orlando crowd by hammering in a rebound but Renato Augusto restored Brazil’s five-goal advantage when he seized on a loose pass and side-footed home from 20 meters.

Coutinho completed his hat trick in the final minute of injury time with a trademark 25-metre strike.

Brazil, who were held 0-0 by Ecuador in their opener, next face Peru on Sunday. Haiti, who also lost their opener to Peru 1-0, will take on Ecuador.

Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.