a year ago
Copa semi restarts after two-hour rain delay
June 23, 2016 / 1:35 AM / a year ago

Copa semi restarts after two-hour rain delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 22, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Colombia defender Santiago Arias (4) and Chile forward Alexis Sanchez (7) fight for the ball during the first half in the semifinals of the 2016 Copa America Centenario soccer tournament at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The second half of Wednesday's Copa America semi-final between Chile and Colombia in Chicago has restarted after a delay of more than two hours due to torrential rain.

The teams kicked off again at Soldier Field with Chile leading 2-0.

Thousands of fans had huddled in stadium corridors or under cover while the worst of the rain passed. The game was restarted after officials did their best to sweep puddles of water off the pitch.

The winner of Wednesday's match goes on to face Argentina in the final.

Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
