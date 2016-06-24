FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Factbox: Copa America finals since 1993
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 24, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

Factbox: Copa America finals since 1993

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Copa America was played as a 12-team tournament from 1993 when the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) invited two teams from CONCACAF, the North and Central America and Caribbean region, to join in.

Details of the 10 finals since:

1993 (Host Ecuador): Argentina 2 Mexico 1. Gabriel Batistuta struck twice for holders Argentina who had progressed through the knockout rounds with penalty shootout wins over Brazil and Colombia

1995 (Uruguay): Uruguay 1 Brazil 1 (5-3 pens). Midfielders Enzo Francescoli and Gus Poyet steered Uruguay to the title and a shootout victory over the world champions

1997 (Bolivia): Brazil 3 Bolivia 1. Ronaldo and Romario teamed up to help Brazil become the first team to hold the Copa America and World Cup at the same time

1999 (Paraguay): Brazil 3 Uruguay 0. A team featuring Ronaldo and Rivaldo, who scored twice in the final, helped Brazil retain the trophy with the pair ending as joint top scorers with five goals each

2001 (Colombia): Colombia 1 Mexico 0. Holders Brazil were upset 2-0 by Honduras in the quarter-finals and a goal by defender Ivan Cordoba sealed Colombia’s first and only title

2004 (Peru): Argentina 2 Brazil 2 (4-2 pens). Brazil striker Adriano headed an equalizer in the final seconds of stoppage time to take the final to a shootout

2007 (Venezuela): Brazil 3 Argentina 0. Argentina, with Juan Roman Riquelme in his pomp and a young Lionel Messi, were undone by Brazil’s counter-attacks and a decisive own goal by Roberto Ayala

2011 (Argentina): Uruguay 3 Paraguay 0. Two goals by Diego Forlan and one from Luis Suarez sealed a romping win at the River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires

2015 (Chile): Chile 0 Argentina 0 after extra time (4-1 pens). Chile’s best generation, moulded by a succession of Argentine coaches, undid Messi’s World Cup finalists

2016 (United States): Argentina v Chile. Sixteen teams including six from CONCACAF in a 16-nation format for the first time to celebrate the tournament’s 100th anniversary

Compiled by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.