Hosts Chile beat Argentina on penalties in Copa final

Chile players celebrate after defeating Argentina in their Copa America 2015 final soccer match at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile won the Copa America for the first time on Saturday when they beat Argentina 4-1 on penalties after the match had ended 0-0 following 90 minutes and extra-time.

Alexis Sanchez netted the clinching goal from the spot after Gonzalo Higuain and Ever Banega had missed for Argentina.

The nail-biting finish came after a tense game during which neither side dominated and clear-cut chances were few and far between.

Chile, who had beaten Argentina just once in 38 competitive matches before the final, won the title for the first time in the tournament’s 99-year history in front of an ecstatic home crowd at the National Stadium.