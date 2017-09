NEW YORK (Reuters) - Following is the draw for the 2016 Copa America Centenario, the 100th anniversary edition of the South America championship being held in the United States from June 3 to June 26:

Group A

United States

A-2 Colombia

A-3 Costa Rica

A-4 Paraguay

Group B

Brazil

B-2 Ecuador

B-3 Haiti

B-4 Peru

Group C

Mexico

C-2 Uruguay

C-3 Jamaica

C-4 Venezuela

Group D

Argentina

D-2 Chile

D-3 Panama

D-4 Bolivia