(This version of the Feb. 21 story corrects the spelling of Colombia throughout the story.)

(Reuters) - Schedule for 2016 Copa America Centenario to be played in the United States:

- - -

Group Stage:

June 3: United States v Colombia (Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara)

June 4: Costa Rica v Paraguay (Citrus Bowl, Orlando)

June 4: Haiti v Peru (CenturyLink Field, Seattle)

June 4: Brazil v Ecuador (Rose Bowl, Pasadena)

June 5: Jamaica v Venezuela (Soldier Field, Chicago)

June 5: Mexico v Uruguay (Phoenix Stadium, Glendale)

June 6: Panama v Bolivia (Orlando Citrus Bowl, Orlando)

June 6: Argentina v Chile (Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara)

June 7: United States v Costa Rica (Soldier Field, Chicago)

June 7: Colombia v Paraguay (Rose Bowl, Pasadena)

June 8: Brazil v Haiti (Orlando Citrus Bowl, Orlando)

June 8: Ecuador v Peru (Phoenix Stadium, Glendale)

June 9: Uruguay v Venezuela (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

June 9: Mexico v Jamaica (Rose Bowl, Pasadena)

June 10: Chile v Bolivia (Gillette Stadium, Foxborough)

June 10: Argentina v Panama (Soldier Field, Chicago)

June 11: United States v Paraguay (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

June 11: Colombia v Costa Rica (NRG Stadium, Houston)

June 12: Ecuador v Haiti (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford)

June 12: Brazil v Peru (Gillette Stadium, Foxborough)

June 13: Mexico v Venezuela (NRG Stadium, Houston)

June 13: Uruguay v Jamaica (Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara)

June 14: Chile v Panama (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

June 14: Argentina v Bolivia (CenturyLink Field, Seattle)

Quarter-finals:

June 16: Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B (CenturyLink Field, Seattle)

June 17: Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A (Met Life Stadium, East Rutherford)

June 18: Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C (Gillette Stadium, Foxborough)

June 19: Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D (Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara)

Semi-finals:

June 21: Winner Match 25 v Winner Match 27(NRG Stadium, Houston)

June 22: Winner Match 26 v Winner Match 28 (Soldier Field, Chicago)

Third place:

June 25: Semi-final losers (University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale)

Final:

June 26: Semi-final winners (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford)