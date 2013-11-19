FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czechs name Plzen manager Vrba to lead national side
November 19, 2013 / 11:25 AM / 4 years ago

Czechs name Plzen manager Vrba to lead national side

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FC Viktoria Plzen's coach Pavel Vrba gestures during a training session at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Viktoria Plzen manager Pavel Vrba will take over the Czech national soccer team from January 1 after they failed to qualify for the World Cup in Brazil, the Czech soccer federation said.

Vrba, 49, who guided unfancied Plzen into the Champions League in two of the past three seasons, replaces Michal Bilek who stepped down after a string of poor results scuppered the Czechs’ World Cup chances.

“I‘m very glad that we get a coach who has had many great results as well as recognition and support from professionals and the general public,” said Miroslav Pelta, chairman of the Czech Football Association.

Vrba, a journeyman player during his career in the Czech league, will guide the Czechs as they seek to qualify for the 2016 European Championship. He is a popular choice among fans who had long criticized Bilek’s cautious approach.

Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Clare Fallon

