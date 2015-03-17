FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eriksen poised to become youngest Dane to get 50 caps
March 17, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

Eriksen poised to become youngest Dane to get 50 caps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Christian Eriksen in action with Micah Richards . Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine

(Reuters) - Christian Eriksen is set to become the youngest Dane to win 50 caps after he was named by coach Morten Olsen on Tuesday in the squad for friendlies against the United States and France.

The 23-year-old Tottenham Hotspur midfielder should reach the 50 international milestone at a younger age than previous record holder Michael Laudrup.

Captain Daniel Agger, defender Lars Jacobsen and midfielder William Kvist were named in the squad despite having been involved in a bitter dispute with the Danish FA (DBU) over a collective bargaining agreement.

Negotiations to resolve the dispute, which concerns payments and bonuses to men‘s, women’s and Under-21 international teams, are ongoing, the DBU said.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond

