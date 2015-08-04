FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AZ Alkmaar sell striker Johannsson
#Sports News
August 4, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 2 years ago

AZ Alkmaar sell striker Johannsson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jul 18, 2015; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cuba midfielder Yasmany Lopez (19) heads the ball past United States forward Aron Johannsson (9) during a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal match at M&T Bank Stadium. The United States won 6-0. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - American striker Aron Johannsson is poised to join Werder Bremen after the Bundesliga club reached an agreement with AZ Alkmaar, the Dutch club said on Tuesday.

“It’s all gone through very quickly,” AZ Alkmaar technical director Earnest Stewart said in a statement. Johansson has yet to agree personal terms or pass a medical at the German club, AZ said on their website.

Financial details of the transfer were not announced but Dutch broadcaster NOS said it was deal worth five million euros ($5.49 million).

Johannsson, born in Alabama to Icelandic parents, chose to play for the United States over Iceland in 2013 and went to last year World Cup in Brazil. He was also in the squad at last month’s CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar

