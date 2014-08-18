FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. international Johannsson out for six weeks
August 18, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. international Johannsson out for six weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aron Johannsson (9) of the U.S. is congratulated by teammate Matt Besler (5) after scoring a goal against Azerbaijan during an international friendly soccer match in San Francisco, California May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - American international Aron Johannsson will be out for the next six weeks after undergoing an operation last week, his club AZ Alkmaar said on Monday.

The 23-year-old, who was part of the U.S. squad at the World Cup, had surgery on a troublesome adductor injury on Friday.

“In the past he has battled with adductor problems and had an operation in Denmark in 2012,” the club’s website (www.az.nl) said.

“At the World Cup and during rehabilitation after ankle surgery, the problem began again.”

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Stephen Wood

