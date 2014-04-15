FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutchman Willems ruled out of World Cup
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 15, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Dutchman Willems ruled out of World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Netherlands Jetro Willems plays the soccer ball during a friendly soccer match against Bayern Munich in Munich May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

(Reuters) - Netherlands fullback Jetro Willems will miss the World Cup after picking up a knee injury in PSV Eindhoven’s league defeat by Feyenoord at the weekend, his club said on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old, the youngest player to appear at a European Championship tournament two years ago, suffered a cartilage tear, PSV said in a statement on their website (www.psv.nl).

A scan on the knee revealed damage that will keep him out for “several months,” the statement added.

“His season is prematurely ended and his focus will now be on getting ready for the next season.”

Willems won the last of his 11 international caps in a friendly against Japan in November.

The Dutch play holders Spain, Australia and Chile in Group B at the World Cup finals in Brazil starting in June.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Tony Goodson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.