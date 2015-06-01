Lack of European unity derails anti-Blatter strategy-Dutch FA

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch football association believe there is no need for further discussion by UEFA over the fallout from Sepp Blatter’s re-election as FIFA president because of a lack of European unity, KNVB director Bert van Oostveen told reporters.

“There is no point really. We will ask UEFA what their plans are but will add that as far as we are concerned, and given the disunity within European football, it is not a worthwhile exercise,” he said after an association meeting in Zeist on Monday.

UEFA is holding an emergency meeting before Saturday’s Champions League final in Berlin, with its response to Blatter’s re-election the only item on the agenda.

Dutch FA president Michael van Praag, who pulled out of standing against Blatter, had planned to ask his European counterparts to help develop a new anti-Blatter strategy.

But he has since decided against it because it is estimated many European countries did not heed a call for unity before last Friday’s vote and cast ballots for Blatter in the election, the Dutch ANP news agency added.