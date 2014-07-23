FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ecuador sack World Cup coach Rueda, hand reins to Vizuete
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 23, 2014 / 9:08 AM / 3 years ago

Ecuador sack World Cup coach Rueda, hand reins to Vizuete

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ecuador's national soccer team coach Reinaldo Rueda attends a news conference at the Maracana stadium, a day before their match against France, in Rio de Janeiro June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador have sacked World Cup coach Reinaldo Rueda following the team’s failure to progress beyond the group stage in Brazil.

“Professor Reinaldo Rueda will go no further with the national football team,” Ecuadorean Football Federation (FEF) president Luis Chiriboga said.

Colombian Rueda, who had also been to the 2010 World Cup finals with Honduras, is being replaced by Ecuadorean Sixto Vizuete on a short contract until January 2015.

“Professor Vizuete will coach the senior team in the (upcoming) friendly matches,” Chiriboga told reporters in Quito on Tuesday.

Ecuador will play friendlies against Colombia, the United States, Brazil and either Chile or Bolivia later in the year, the FEF said on its website (www.ecuafiurbol.org).

Rueda’s contract ended with Ecuador’s elimination at the World Cup when they drew 0-0 with France in their final group match on June 25 but he was open to a new deal.

Ecuador lost their opening match 2-1 to Switzerland before beating Honduras 2-1.

Vizuete, who has worked with the Ecuador juniors teams and coached local first division side El Nacional for the last two years, was in charge of the seniors for a year from November 2008 until their narrowly failed to qualify for the 2010 World Cup finals in South Africa.

Rueda took charge of Ecuador, who had reached the 2002 and 2006 World Cup finals, in 2010 when he left the Honduras team.

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.