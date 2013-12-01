English Premier League clubs pay out $160 million in agent fees

(Reuters) - English Premier League clubs spent almost 100 million pounds ($163.81 million) on agents fees for brokering player transfers in the past 12 months, an increase of almost 20 million pounds on the previous year.

The figures were released on Saturday by the league, who have compiled and made the figures public since the 2009/10 season.

The total spent by the 20 Premier League clubs was 96.67 million pounds ($158.35 million) in the year from October 1, 2012 until September 30 2013. They spent 77 million pounds in 2012.

London club Chelsea, who signed several new players including Demba Ba, Willian and Samuel Eto‘o and brought in manager Jose Mourinho, paid 13.7 million pounds in agents’ fees, almost double what they spent in 2012.

Manchester City were the second highest spenders, paying 11.18 million pounds, up from 10.54 million in the previous year.

Champions Manchester United spent 4.32 million pounds, while Crystal Palace spent the least out of all 20 sides with a total of 869,531 pounds.