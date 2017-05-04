FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Soccer-Arsenal must be at their best to beat Man United, Wenger says
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 4, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 3 months ago

Soccer-Arsenal must be at their best to beat Man United, Wenger says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - White Hart Lane - 30/4/17 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic

(Reuters) - Arsenal will need to be at their best even if Manchester United field a weakened team on their Premier League visit on Sunday, manager Arsene Wenger has said.

Both sides need a win to stay in the hunt for Champions League qualification, with Arsenal at risk of missing the top-four for the first time in two decades.

United manager Jose Mourinho has hinted he will prioritise the Europa League as he seeks a Champions League berth by winning Europe's second-tier competition, but Wenger does not believe that will give Arsenal the upper hand on Sunday.

"The only advantage we can give is to focus on ourselves, not a weaker Manchester United," the Wenger told a news conference on Thursday.

"We know anyway they have a massive squad with quality players and only a top performance will get us the win we want.

"Now even winning our games does not guarantee us to be in the Champions League, that is what we have to achieve."

With seven victories in last 16 games in all competitions, Arsenal's campaign has lost its momentum. Pressure is mounting on the club to replace Wenger, whose current deal expires at the end of the campaign.

On being reminded that he was scheduled to make an announcement on his future at the club in March or April, Wenger said, "We are in May, that means I was wrong."

The Arsenal boss admitted his relationship with former United manager Alex Ferguson "mellowed" over time and he is open to similar progression with Mourinho, despite a decade-long history of rivalry between the two managers that at times has descended into pettiness and acrimony.

"I'm open always in life for everything, for peace, but what is important when you are a competitor is that you give everything to win the next game," the 67-year-old Frenchman added.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.