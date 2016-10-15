FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Walcott brace as 10-man Arsenal hang on to beat Swansea
October 15, 2016 / 4:20 PM / 10 months ago

Walcott brace as 10-man Arsenal hang on to beat Swansea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) – - Theo Walcott scored twice as 10-man Arsenal beat Swansea City 3-2 at the Emirates on Saturday in Bob Bradley’s first game in charge of the Welsh club.

The in-form England forward struck midway through the first half and added his second from close range when Jack Cork's defensive header fell conveniently into his path after 33 minutes.

Swansea were offered a lifeline five minutes later when an error by Switzerland international Granit Xhaka gifted possession to Gylfi Sigurdsson, who struck a beautiful curling shot beyond Petr Cech and into the far corner of the net.

Mesut Ozil's fierce volley from an Alexis Sanchez cross gave Arsenal their third goal, only for Borja Baston to pull one back for Swansea and Xhaka’s afternoon ended early when his foul on Modou Barrow earned him a straight red card.

Reporting by Claire Bloomfield, editing by Ed Osmond

