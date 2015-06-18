FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Africa's richest man, Nigeria's Dangote, plans to bid for Arsenal soccer club
June 18, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Africa's richest man, Nigeria's Dangote, plans to bid for Arsenal soccer club

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Arsenal - FA Cup Winners Parade - Emirates Stadium - 31/5/15. Arsenal celebrate winning the FA Cup during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Alex Morton Livepic

LAGOS (Reuters) - Africa’s richest man, Nigerian Aliko Dangote, announced on Thursday that he wanted to buy English soccer team Arsenal and would make a bid “at the right time”.

Dangote, 58, is listed as the 67th richest person in the world by Forbes, with business interests including sub-Saharan Africa’s leading cement producer Dangote Cement and a net worth of more than $17 billion.

    “He is showing interest in making an offer,” Dangote’s spokesman Anthony Chiejina said, referring to the London soccer club, one of the most successful in the Premier League. 

    “At the right time and at the right price he will make an offer,” Chiejina said, adding that Dangote has been an Arsenal fan for more than 30 years.

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

