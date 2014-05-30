Arsenal's Wenger set to sign contract extension: reports

Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger watches from the touchline during their FA Cup final soccer match against Hull City at Wembley Stadium in London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON (Reuters) - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is set to sign a new three-year contract extension that will keep him at the Emirates Stadium until 2017, British media reported on Friday.

The 64-year-old Frenchman has led Arsenal to three Premier League titles and five FA Cups since joining from Japanese club Nagoya Grampus Eight 18 years ago but this month’s 3-2 FA Cup final win over Hull City was their first silverware since 2005.

Wenger had delayed putting pen to paper on a new contract, despite stating publicly that he was planning to stay at the London club.

Arsenal led the Premier League for much of last season before fading to fourth, good enough to secure Champions League football for a 17th successive year.