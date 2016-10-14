FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Liverpool's Klopp, Spurs' Son win monthly Premier League awards
#Sports News
October 14, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 10 months ago

Liverpool's Klopp, Spurs' Son win monthly Premier League awards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Soccer Football - Swansea City v Liverpool - Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 1/10/16 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates after the game Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic

(Reuters) - Liverpool's Juergen Klopp has been named Premier League manager of the month after leading the club to three consecutive wins in September, the first time the German has won the award.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min won the player of the month prize for the first time after an impressive run of form.

"I went into the office of my coaches and said, 'We are manager of the month!' I don't need personal prizes but it's nice now I have another one," Klopp said.

"We are on a good way but there are so many good teams in this league and so many difficult games for us, which we have to be ready for."

Liverpool host sixth-placed Manchester United on Monday and are three points ahead of Jose Mourinho's men in fourth place in the standings.

South Korean Son has stepped up in the absence of injured striker Harry Kane, scoring three league goals in September to help lift his team to second in the table behind Manchester City.

"This is my dream, to get the award. I want to get it a second time, a third time. When I take the award home my family will be crazy like you can't believe. They will be really happy," Son said.

Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
