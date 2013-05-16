FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beckham to bow out in east London? Sorry, wrong Orient
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 16, 2013 / 4:15 PM / in 4 years

Beckham to bow out in east London? Sorry, wrong Orient

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former England captain David Beckham slips as he free kicks at a sports field during his visit in Wuhan, Hubei province, in this March 23, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer

LONDON (Reuters) - The chances of French champions Paris St Germain ever playing third tier English club Leyton Orient are remote in the extreme but some fans of the east London club still think David Beckham could be heading their way.

The former England captain, born in Leytonstone near Orient’s ground, announced on Thursday that he was retiring at the end of the season after PSG’s final match at FC Lorient in north-west France on May 26.

Leyton Orient, who once gave Beckham a trial as a schoolboy, moved quickly to prevent any confusion.

“Already had a few phone calls but to clear things up Beckham’s last game is against FC Lorient not us,” they said on their official Twitter feed (@leytonorientfc) to 10,000 followers.

A spokesman for the League One London club, whose attendances rarely top 4,000, said it was not the first time the two had been confused.

“But to be honest, the people I spoke to were pretty clueless,” he added.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.