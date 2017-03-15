FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 5 months ago

Bournemouth hope to ease concerns with back-to-back wins: Francis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Soccer Football - Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 26/12/16 Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action with Bournemouth's Simon Francis Reuters / Peter Nicholls Livepic

(Reuters) - Bournemouth are hoping to distance themselves from the Premier League's bottom three as they look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they host relegation rivals Swansea City on Saturday, captain Simon Francis has said.

Bournemouth ended an eight-game winless run in the league with an emphatic 3-2 win over West Ham United last weekend. The victory takes them to within three points of 10th-placed Southampton and six points clear of the relegation zone.

"We need those back-to-back wins. They can take you from looking behind you to looking ahead of you," the 32-year-old defender Francis told British media.

"We've not been looking behind us but you can't help notice those teams have been picking up points.

"While a lot of people outside the club have been saying we are in a relegation battle, we are trying to stay confident, look ahead of us and see who we can catch."

Bournemouth are 14th in the table with 30 points, three ahead of 16th-placed Swansea with 10 games remaining.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones

