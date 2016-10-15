FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Stanislas leads Bournemouth rout of Hull
#Sports News
October 15, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 10 months ago

Stanislas leads Bournemouth rout of Hull

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - - Bournemouth crushed Hull City 6-1 in the Premier League on Saturday to give Mike Phelan a miserable start in his first game as full-time head coach of the visitors.

Charlie Daniels lashed home Bournemouth’s first goal after five minutes and Steven Cook, Junior Stanislas (two), Callum Wilson and Dan Gosling sealed an emphatic win for Eddie Howe's side.

Against the run of play, Ryan Mason equalized for Hull after 34 minutes but Cook quickly headed Bournemouth back in front.

Stanislas converted a penalty just before halftime and struck again before Wilson and Gosling completed the rout.

Reporting by Claire Bloomfield, editing by Ed Osmond

