Arfield strikes late to earn Burnley win over Everton

Britain Soccer Football - Burnley v Everton - Premier League - Turf Moor - 22/10/16 Burnley's Scott Arfield celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates Action Images via Reuters / Craig Brough Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

(Reuters) - - Scott Arfield struck in the 90th minute to earn Burnley an unlikely late, late 2-1 win over Everton at their Turf Moor fortress after the visitors had fought back into the Premier League game on Saturday.

Maarten Stekelenburg, Everton’s hero with two penalty saves against Manchester City last week, turned villain with his keeping at fault for Burnley’s first goal in the 38th minute quite against the run of the play.

Arfield’s low shot should have been dealt with comfortably but the Dutchman parried the ball into the predatory path of Sam Vokes, who tapped home.

Everton, though, hit back strongly after the break as Yannick Bolasie equalized but they ended up suffering only their second defeat of the season when Arfield slid home the rebound after Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s shot hit the bar.