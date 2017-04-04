FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 5 months ago

Soccer: Boyd strike gives Burnley 1-0 win over Stoke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Burnley v Stoke City - Premier League - Turf Moor - 4/4/17 Burnley's George Boyd in action with Stoke City's Marc Muniesa Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

LONDON, (Reuters)- - Burnley took a big step towards staying in England's top flight after a fine George Boyd goal in the second half gave them a 1-0 win over Stoke City in a dour Premier League clash on Tuesday.

The result lifted Burnley to 12th position on 35 points, eight clear of the relegation zone and one behind 11th-placed Stoke, who failed to score for a fifth successive away league game.

After an uneventful first half at Turf Moor, the night's best action was squeezed into a single minute of action as Boyd broke the deadlock in the 58th minute moments after Marko Arnautovic had come close with a looping header at the other end.

Boyd gave goalkeeper Lee Grant no chance after a dazzling solo run and pass by Jeff Hendrick left the midfielder with time and space to curl a first-time shot from 12 meters into the bottom left corner.

Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic,; Editing by Neville Dalton

