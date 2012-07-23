FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Everton's Cahill set for Red Bulls move
July 23, 2012 / 10:38 PM / 5 years ago

Everton's Cahill set for Red Bulls move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Everton have agreed terms with the New York Red Bulls for the transfer of Australia midfielder Tim Cahill to the Major League Soccer team, the Premier League club said on Monday.

“Tim will move to the Red Bulls for a nominal fee, subject to agreeing personal terms and passing a medical. He will travel to the U.S. in the next few days,” Everton said on their website (www.evertonfc.com).

British media reported the transfer fee would be about one million pounds ($1.55 million).

The 32-year-old attacking midfielder scored 68 goals in 278 games for Everton after joining the club from Millwall in 2004.

He has also scored 24 goals in 55 games for Australia and played at the last two World Cups in Germany and South Africa. (Writing by Pritha Sarkar in London, editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
