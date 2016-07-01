Soccer: Chelsea release trio after contracts expire

Football - Chelsea v Aston Villa - Barclays Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 17/10/15 Chelsea's Marco Amelia warms up before the match Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. - RTS4UF4

(Reuters) - Chelsea have opted against renewing contracts for strikers Radamel Falcao and Alexandre Pato, and goalkeeper Marco Amelia, the Premier League club said on its website (www.chelseafc.com) on Friday.

Colombia's Falcao, who signed on a season-long loan from Monaco last July, netted just once in 12 appearances last season and was sidelined through much of the campaign with a thigh injury.

Brazilian forward Pato joined on loan in January from Corinthians until the end of last season and will leave the club after scoring once in two games.

Italian 34-year-old Amelia, who has never featured for the first team, ends his stay at the club after joining in October 2015 on a free transfer.

All three contracts expired on June 30.