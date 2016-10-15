Britain Football Soccer - Chelsea v Leicester City - Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 15/10/16Chelsea's Victor Moses celebrates scoring their third goalAction Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Britain Football Soccer - Chelsea v Leicester City - Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 15/10/16Leicester City's Jamie Vardy looks dejected as he speaks to Chelsea's David Luiz at full timeAction Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Britain Football Soccer - Chelsea v Leicester City - Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 15/10/16Chelsea's Eden Hazard scores their second goal Reuters / Peter NichollsLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

- Chelsea demolished the team that succeeded them as Premier League winners when champions Leicester City succumbed tamely 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Goals from the Premier League's leading marksman Diego Costa, Eden Hazard and Victor Moses ensured Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri's visit to his old club was a far cry from five months ago when the Foxes received a guard of honor for their title triumph.

The unmarked Costa's seventh-minute strike was his seventh goal of the season, before Chelsea's dominance was further rewarded, following more comedy defending, by Hazard's expertly-taken second.

Moses finished a brilliant one-two 10 minutes from time to leave Leicester as the first English top-flight champions since Blackburn Rovers 21 years ago to lose their opening four away games of the season.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)