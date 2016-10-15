Wozniacki ends Jankovic title defense in Hong Kong semis
HONG KONG Fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki ousted defending champion Jelena Jankovic 6-3 6-4 in the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Open on Saturday.
- Chelsea demolished the team that succeeded them as Premier League winners when champions Leicester City succumbed tamely 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Goals from the Premier League's leading marksman Diego Costa, Eden Hazard and Victor Moses ensured Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri's visit to his old club was a far cry from five months ago when the Foxes received a guard of honor for their title triumph.
The unmarked Costa's seventh-minute strike was his seventh goal of the season, before Chelsea's dominance was further rewarded, following more comedy defending, by Hazard's expertly-taken second.
Moses finished a brilliant one-two 10 minutes from time to leave Leicester as the first English top-flight champions since Blackburn Rovers 21 years ago to lose their opening four away games of the season.
INCHEON, South Korea LPGA chief Mike Whan says the Tour will back golf authorities no matter what decision they make about hosting the 2017 US Women's Open at a course owned by presidential nominee Donald Trump amid a storm over sexually aggressive comments he made about women.
INCHEON, South Korea American Alison Lee shot a four-under 68 to move three strokes clear of the field after the third round of the KEB Hana Bank Championship on Saturday as her main title challengers at the $2 million co-sanctioned event in South Korea faltered.