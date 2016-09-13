FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2016 / 12:42 PM / a year ago

Chelsea's Terry to miss Liverpool clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Swansea City's Leroy Fer in action with Chelsea's John Terry. Swansea City v Chelsea - Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 11/9/16. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

(Reuters) - Chelsea long-serving captain John Terry has been ruled out for around 10 days with strained ligaments in his foot and will miss Friday's Premier League clash with Liverpool, the London club said on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old, who has played all four of Chelsea's league games this season, left the Liberty Stadium on crutches in the closing minutes of Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Swansea City on Sunday.

"John Terry's injury suffered in Sunday's game at Swansea is strained ligaments in his foot. He will be out for approximately 10 days," the club said in a statement on their website (www.chelseafc.com).

Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
