FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Torres to miss Chelsea's derby at West Ham
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 22, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

Torres to miss Chelsea's derby at West Ham

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chelsea's Fernando Torres celebrates scoring a goal against Manchester City during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - Chelsea will be without striker Fernando Torres as they try to get their Premier League title challenge back into gear with victory at struggling West Ham United on Saturday.

The Spaniard had “almost” recovered from the adductor muscle injury he suffered before the Champions League game against Schalke this month but was not ready to play, manager Jose Mourinho told a news conference on Friday.

Torres, who also missed Chelsea’s home draw with West Bromwich Albion a fortnight ago, has been in good form for his club this season, scoring five goals in 12 matches.

Better news for Chelsea, is that Ashley Cole is available despite coming off during the second half of England’s 1-0 defeat by Germany on Tuesday suffering pain from a recent rib injury.

“Ashley still feels it a little bit because it is a situation where he will have pain for quite a long time,” Mourinho said.

Chelsea have managed just one point from their last two league matches and are in fourth place, four points behind leaders Arsenal.

Reporting by Martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.