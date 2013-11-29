FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Play without fear at Man City, Laudrup tells Swansea
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 29, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

Play without fear at Man City, Laudrup tells Swansea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Swansea's manager Michael Laudrup (C) during their Europa League soccer match against Valencia at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

(Reuters) - Swansea City manager Michael Laudrup has told his team to play without fear when they visit free-scoring Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Dane Laudrup acknowledged the scale of the challenge given that City have scored 41 goals overall in 10 home fixtures, and 13 in their last two in the Premier League, but stressed that his players should still believe they can spring a surprise.

“City are the best home team in the league with 26 goals in six games -- so we know it will be a tough afternoon,” Laudrup told a news conference on Friday.

“But we can only surprise people there.”

He added: ”Everybody expects City to win by a few goals because they’ve done that against everyone, including Manchester United and Tottenham, so I think we will go there to do the best we can to get something out of it.

”Whatever happens we will still present a competitive team. You can’t play with fear in football.

“There is a lot of respect, you have respect for everybody, the ones on top and at the bottom -- but never fear.”

Manchester City hammered Tottenham Hotspur 6-0 last Sunday to move into fourth place and will fancy adding to their 34 goals in 12 league games this season.

Laudrup will be without injured strikers Ivorian Wilfried Bony and Spaniard Michu, but has urged Spaniard Alvaro Vazquez, 22, on loan from Getafe, to seize his chance to shine after failing to score in 10 appearances.

“It is true we have injuries to our strikers, but we will cope with that,” said Laudrup, who confirmed midfielder Wayne Routledge will return after a calf injury.

Editing by Martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.