FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cole fined by FA for Twitter insult
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 18, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

Cole fined by FA for Twitter insult

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

England's Ashley Cole attends a team training session at the official opening of St. George’s Park, the Football Association’s National Football Centre in Burton-Upon-Trent, central England October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - Chelsea defender Ashley Cole has been fined 90,000 pounds ($145,500) by the Football Association for a Twitter insult he aimed at the governing body last week, the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

The England international called the FA a “bunch of t***s” after being accused of “evolving” his statement supporting team mate John Terry’s defense against the charge he racially abused Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand in a game last October.

Cole removed the tweet within hours of posting it and then apologised unreservedly, including a personal apology to FA chairman David Bernstein.

“Chelsea’s Ashley Cole has been fined £90,000 after he admitted an FA charge in relation to a Twitter comment which was improper and/or brought the game into disrepute,” the FA said.

“Cole, who had requested a non-personal hearing, was also warned as to his future conduct.”

Cole won his 99th England cap in their 1-1 draw with Poland in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.