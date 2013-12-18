West Ham shock Spurs, Man United reach semis

Manchester United's Patrice Evra (C) celebrates scoring during their English League Cup quarter-final soccer match against Stoke City at the Britannia stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON (Reuters) - West Ham United piled more misery on managerless Tottenham Hotspur by coming from behind to book their place in the League Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win at White Hart Lane on Wednesday.

Ashley Young scored his first goal in 18 months as champions Manchester United reached the last four with a 2-0 win at Stoke City in a match held up for 10 minutes by a hail storm in the first half.

Tottenham, who sacked boss Andre Villas-Boas on Monday following their crushing 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool, looked on course for victory when forgotten man Emmanuel Adebayor volleyed them ahead.

But the north Londoners’ defensive frailties were exposed again as Matt Jarvis equalized with 10 minutes left and Modibo Maiga headed the winner shortly afterwards.

England international Young was handed a rare start, with question marks hanging over his future at Old Trafford, but he reminded fans of his talent with a pile-driver of a shot from 20 metres to put the visitors ahead in the second half.

Left back Patrice Evra curled home a cool finish, clipping the ball into the far corner, to wrap up victory for David Moyes’s team with 12 minutes remaining.

Sunderland and Manchester City booked their places in the semi-finals on Tuesday.