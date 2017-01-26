FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
January 26, 2017 / 9:58 PM / 7 months ago

Manchester United edge past spirited Hull to reach League Cup final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Hull City v Manchester United - EFL Cup Semi Final Second Leg - The Kingston Communications Stadium - 26/1/17 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action with Hull City's Josh Tymon Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith

(Reuters) - Manchester United reached the League Cup final but were made to sweat as Hull City won the second leg of their last-four encounter 2-1 on Thursday to come within one goal of forcing extra time.

Hull's Oumar Niasse scored in the 85th minute to reduce the aggregate deficit to 3-2, but there was to be no fairytale comeback for the Premier League relegation strugglers who were spirited in their efforts to overturn their 2-0 first-leg defeat.

Tom Huddlestone had put the hosts ahead after 35 minutes from the penalty spot, but they were unable to turn the screw and allowed a much-improved United to claw their way back into the match after the break when Paul Pogba stabbed home an equalizer.

Niasse steered home a David Meyler cross from close range but Jose Mourinho's side held on to set up a clash against Southampton in the final at Wembley on Feb. 26 after the Saints upset Liverpool on Wednesday at Anfield.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar

