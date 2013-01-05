FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mansfield boss given honeymoon incentive to beat Liverpool
January 5, 2013 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Mansfield boss given honeymoon incentive to beat Liverpool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Minor league Mansfield Town manager Paul Cox is set to receive a special wedding present if his team can become giant-killers and beat Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Cox wed partner Natasha Bertin on Friday, two days before his side host the Premier League club in the third round of the cup competition.

The bookmakers who sponsor the league Mansfield play in say they will pay for a VIP honeymoon for the pair if the club can overcome the seven-times winners on Sunday.

Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by John Mehaffey

