FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Derby appoint former Leicester boss Pearson as manager
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 27, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

Derby appoint former Leicester boss Pearson as manager

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Football - Sunderland v Leicester City - Barclays Premier League - Stadium of Light - 16/5/15 Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson waves to fans after avoiding relegation at the end of the game Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic

(Reuters) - Derby County have offered Nigel Pearson a route back into management by appointing the former Leicester City boss on a three-year contract on Friday.

Pearson takes over from Darren Wassall, who led the club to fifth in the Championship but missed out on Premier League qualification after they lost 3-2 on aggregate to Hull City in the playoff semi-finals this month.

"We are delighted to welcome Nigel to the club," Derby Chairman Mel Morris told Derby's website (www.dcfc.co.uk).

"He is a proven winner, a highly experienced manager who has track record of success in the Championship and has also coached successfully in the Premier League."

Pearson took over for a second spell at Leicester in November 2011 and led them back to the Premier League from the Championship.

The 52-year-old guided the Foxes to top-flight safety in the 2014-15 campaign after they appeared destined for the drop for much of the season. He was sacked in the close season, however, following a breakdown in his relationship with the club's owners.

Leicester romped to the Premier League title this year under Pearson's replacement, Italian Claudio Ranieri, after starting the season as 5,000-1 outsiders.

Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.