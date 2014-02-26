FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One Direction singer to make Doncaster Rovers debut
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
February 26, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 4 years ago

One Direction singer to make Doncaster Rovers debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singer Louis Tomlinson of the band One Direction performs on ABC's Good Morning America inside Central Park in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - One Directon singer Louis Tomlinson will trade packed out music arenas for the Keepmoat Stadium on Wednesday when he makes his reserve team debut for English second-tier side Doncaster Rovers.

“We’ve sold more than 4,000 tickets,” Doncaster spokesman Steve Uttley was quoted as saying on the BBC. “The usual turnout for a match like this would be about 100.”

The 22-year-old joined the Championship side on a non-contract basis in August but was injured in a charity match which prevented him making his debut.

Tomlinson, a lifelong Doncaster fan, will now feature in the Final Third Development League fixture against Rotherham United with the proceeds going to charity.

Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.