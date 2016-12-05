I'd prefer to win game than score, says Zlatan

(Reuters) - Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic would have preferred a victory for his team to scoring a goal in the 1-1 draw against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Swede cleverly flicked the ball over onrushing Everton goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg to put United ahead at Goodison Park but Marouane Fellaini's late foul on Idrissa Gueye gave Leighton Baines the chance to equalize from the spot.

"I scored but in the end it only got me and the team one point. I would prefer not to score but win the game... We have to fight more and do more to get the three points we need," Ibrahimovic told United website (www.manutd.com).

United have drawn six of their last eight league games and lie sixth in the table.

"It was very disappointing obviously because the last couple of games in the league have not had the outcome that we wanted especially after a good performance," said Ibrahimovic who is United's leading scorer in the league with eight goals this season.

United host fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.